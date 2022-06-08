New iOS 16 API enables walkie-talkie capabilities for third-party apps

Apple this week announced iOS 16, which brings new features such as a redesigned lock screen with widgets, expanded Focus Mode, iMessage improvements, passkeys, and more. In addition, iOS 16 comes with multiple new APIs, including one that enables walkie-talkie capabilities for third-party apps.

The new API is called “Push to Talk,” and it basically lets developers add a walkie-talkie to their iOS apps. In a session at WWDC 2022, Apple demonstrated how the new API works and how developers can implement it.

iOS already lets audio apps run in the background, but so far this has been limited to things like regular voice messages or even an audio call. With the Push to Talk API, audio messages are sent and played in real time, even in the background.

We’re coming in loud and clear to help you bring walkie-talkie communication to your app — over! Discover how you can add prominent system UI to your Push to Talk app, enabling rapid communication with the tap of a button. We’ll introduce you to the PushToTalk framework and show you how to configure your apps to transmit and receive audio — even from the background.

Walkie-talkie communication appears at the top of the screen when someone is sending you a message, and iOS shows the app icon and the name of the person who is talking to you. After you hear the message, there are options to reply in real time with audio or leave the conversation. Push to Talk works for individual conversations or even groups.

What about Apple’s walkie-talkie?

Apple Watch users may be familiar with Apple’s Walkie-Talkie app, which comes pre-installed by default since watchOS 5. Although the new API in iOS 16 works in a similar way, they are different things.

Apple’s Walkie-Talkie app uses the FaceTime Audio infrastructure to send and receive messages in real time. As for the new API, it requires the developer to implement their own backend to deliver and receive audio messages. The only thing the API enables is a universal interface for walkie-talkie conversations that even works in the background.

Of course, with this new API, Apple could bring its own Walkie-Talkie app to the iPhone and iPad in the future. But for now, this feature relies on third-party apps.

Developers can find more details about the new Push to Talk API on the Apple Developer website.

More about iOS 16

iOS 16 is now available as beta software for developers. A public beta will be released next month, while the official release is expected this fall.

