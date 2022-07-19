Microsoft Teams is getting its own Facebook called Viva Engage

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 19th 2022 2:00 pm PT

microsoft-viva-engage
0

Announced today, Microsoft will now have its own version of Facebook – called Viva Engage – right inside the Teams app. Designed to encourage social networking while at work, the Facebook-like platform takes cues from Microsoft’s Yammer.

Microsoft bought the enterprise social network platform Yammer 10 years ago, aiming to help employees connect and socialize. Now, Microsoft has made its own social network, essentially a Facebook replica. Upon first glance, it feels like you are actually looking at Facebook. The platform will debut in late August as a rebrand of the Communities app within Microsoft Teams.

Like both Facebook and Instagram, Viva Engage will have a stories section that features posts, images, videos, and other content. According to Microsoft, the new platform will also work with Yammer.

Viva Engage will continue to show the same network, home feed, and communities that you see today in Yammer. Any content created in Yammer.com or mobile – including community conversations, storyline posts, and stories – will be viewable in Viva Engage. Likewise, content created in Engage will show up in Yammer native experiences. 

What do you think of Microsoft’s new platform? Do you already utilize Yammer in the workplace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch