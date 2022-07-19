Microsoft Teams is getting its own Facebook called Viva Engage

Announced today, Microsoft will now have its own version of Facebook – called Viva Engage – right inside the Teams app. Designed to encourage social networking while at work, the Facebook-like platform takes cues from Microsoft’s Yammer.

Microsoft bought the enterprise social network platform Yammer 10 years ago, aiming to help employees connect and socialize. Now, Microsoft has made its own social network, essentially a Facebook replica. Upon first glance, it feels like you are actually looking at Facebook. The platform will debut in late August as a rebrand of the Communities app within Microsoft Teams.

Like both Facebook and Instagram, Viva Engage will have a stories section that features posts, images, videos, and other content. According to Microsoft, the new platform will also work with Yammer.

Viva Engage will continue to show the same network, home feed, and communities that you see today in Yammer. Any content created in Yammer.com or mobile – including community conversations, storyline posts, and stories – will be viewable in Viva Engage. Likewise, content created in Engage will show up in Yammer native experiences.

What do you think of Microsoft’s new platform? Do you already utilize Yammer in the workplace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: