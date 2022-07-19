Cast of Ted Lasso ‘not ready to say goodbye’ as they shoot final season [U]

The Apple TV+ original comedy Ted Lasso has certainly become a worldwide hit. The third season of the show is now being filmed, and although it will probably be the last one, the fans and cast of Ted Lasso are not ready to say goodbye.

Deadline spoke with the cast of the show during the FYC in Los Angeles, an event to promote and celebrate Emmy nominations.

Ted Lasso actors revealed that they’re already “halfway through shooting Season 3” as there are only three episodes left to be filmed before the show ends. Executive producer and actor Brett Goldstein said that Ted Lasso was planned to have three seasons from the very beginning. “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three,” he said.

Not ready to say goodbye

But people don’t seem to be “ready to say goodbye” to Ted Lasso, at least Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton on the show, isn’t. The actress said in an interview that she “would like to pause things” before filming the last episodes in the coming days. Waddingham expressed deep affection for her character and shared that she still can’t believe that Ted Lasso will actually come to an end.

I love her [Rebecca], man. She’s the girl—my girl— that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore. I have an immense sadness because she’s brought quite a lot to my life.

Other Ted Lasso actors have also said they will miss the show. Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam Obisanya, mentioned that “it will be extremely difficult to say goodbye.” He also revealed that the upcoming season will bring more details about Sam’s personal life. Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac McAdoo, also has similar thoughts.

I’m preparing myself as much as I can. I’ve always taken this job one day at a time. I’m enjoying the journey. Working on this show has helped me grow up a little bit.

When will Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

Update: As noted by Sigmund Judge, Ted Lasso’s third season filming is currently on hiatus until mid-August.

At this point, it’s unclear when exactly the third season of Ted Lasso will premiere. The show premiered in August 2020, and the second season was released a year later in July 2021. Apple might premiere the third season of Ted Lasso this fall.

It’s worth noting that Ted Lasso has won a number of awards, including seven Emmys in 2021. The show’s star, Jason Sudeikis, has also won two Golden Globe awards. This year, Ted Lasso was nominated for the Emmys’ Outstanding Comedy Series award, while several actors from the show were nominated for other categories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso are now available for streaming on Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 per month in the United States.

