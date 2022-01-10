‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis wins second Golden Globe award in a row

With the 2022 award season, Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso is back again in the spotlight as Jason Sudeikis won Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series during the Golden Globe Awards last night.

This is the second time Jason Sudeikis has been nominated and won this category on the Golden Globe thanks to his performance on Ted Lasso. The TV show was also nominated for Best Television Series award but lost to HBO Max’s original Hacks.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

As of now, Ted Lasso has two seasons available on Apple TV+ with another one likely coming later this year. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 184 wins and 704 awards nominations, with Ted Lasso being its most awarded original production.

Thank you @jasonsudeikis for bringing your A Game to Ted Lasso. Congratulations on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/nOcNGRzlz2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

