Beats Studio Buds Nickmercs edition available this Friday in stylized colors

Beats Studio Buds are getting a new edition in collaboration with Twitch streamer NICKMERCS Kolcheff. This is the third partnership with Beats since the company released the 2021 Studio Buds earbuds.

Each earbud features the letters MFAM (Mercs family), paying tribute to his loyal Twitch community, and the Spartan crest designed on the charging case, referencing his Greek heritage surname.

Beats says Kolcheff has a long partnership with the company, having already collaborated on two brand launches with FaZe Clan and also in “various activations on Twitch to promote Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds.”

“The Beats Studio Buds are the earbuds I use every day,” NICKMERCS said. “I’ve been working out and traveling with them for a while now and I’m super excited and proud to collaborate with Beats to produce the MFAM Beats Buds that my community around in the world can wear it with pride anywhere.”

Beats Studio Buds feature an in-ear, truly wireless design similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro. It is equipped with Active Noise Cancelling, replaceable tips, eight-hour battery life, and Class 1 Bluetooth for fast pairing with iOS and Android devices.

This special edition of the Beats Studio Buds will cost $149 at BestBuy’s webpage here on Friday, July 22.

Apart from this model, Beats has made special editions for the Buds for the Chinese Lunar Year and Union’s 30th anniversary last November.

After the latest firmware update, Beats Studio Buds now shows the battery status of the earbuds on iOS devices every time the charging case is open and is a similar to the experience AirPods users have.

Another welcome change is that it supports instant pairing via iCloud. Apple has enabled new physical controls using the “b” button on the earbuds. Users can now enable an option to change the volume level of the Beats Studio Buds just by pressing their side buttons. The company says that this feature works with iOS, macOS, and even Android devices.

