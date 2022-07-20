HomePod Software 15.6 adds Japanese, Cantonese, and Mandarin voice recognition support

HomePod Software 15.6 has just been released – and there’s actually news on what’s changed with this operating system. Starting with it, Apple is adding three new languages with voice recognition support.

According to HomePod Software 15.6 release notes, the smart speaker is adding “Siri voice recognition support in Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China Mainland, Hong Kong), and Japanese (Japan). In addition, this update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Apple has slowly added voice recognition to already known languages from the HomePod. With HomePod Software 15.4, for example, the company added Dutch support.

With HomePod 15.3, Apple enabled multi-user support for users with Siri configured in Italian and also English spoken in India. Previously, with HomePod 15.2, the company added the same feature but for German speakers.

During the past year, Apple expanded the availability of the HomePod mini for many countries, such as Germany, Italy, Austria, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Apple is currently testing HomePod Software 16. Although the company added the first public beta ever for the operating system, it’s not clear what’s changing, as the company also didn’t acknowledge what’s new with tvOS 16 and Apple TV during its WWDC 2022 keynote.

Alongside HomePod Software 15.6, Apple is releasing iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS 12.5 Monterey. All these operating systems bring bug fixes and a few enhancements as Apple pushes to a big cycle of news with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 Ventura.

How do you like HomePod Software 15.6 update? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: