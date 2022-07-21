Thursday’s best deals: iPhone 12/Pro Max refurb from $470, M1 Pro MacBook Pros $250 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a 1-day discount on refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max models from $470. That’s alongside all-time lows on M1 Pro MacBook Pros from $1,749 and a rare chance to save on Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro at $338. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12/Pro Max sees 1-day refurb discounts

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones – a favorite this time around is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB in two styles for $800. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is marking the first-best price to date, lowest in a month, and a total of $299 in savings.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Plus, you can save on iPhone 12 from $470.

Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros hit all-time lows

Alongside the iPhone 12 offers today, Amazon is now offering all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,199. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $300 off while beating our previous mention by $50 and the Prime Day offer by another $100. The higher capacity 1TB model is also $300 off and resting at a new low of $2,399. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out; the new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year

On the smaller side of the M1 Pro feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. Now sitting at $1,749 for the 512GB model, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for the first time in four months while also marking only the second time it has fallen this low. You’d normally pay $1,999, with today’s offer saving you $250 and beating our previous mention by $50. Those who need 1TB of storage can also upgrade at $2,199 from its usual $2,499 going rate. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Pro chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features.

Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro drops to $338

Amazon now offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $338. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this expensive macOS upgrade has only gone on sale a handful of times before with short-lived discounts that last a day or two. This time around, you can now save $39 while bringing home one of the best prices to date.

Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro complements your Mac setup whether you’re looking to expand the I/O of a desktop machine or turn a MacBook into a full workstation. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, there’s dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up to 8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

