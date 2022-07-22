9to5Mac Happy Hour 391: MacBook Air hands on, Apple TV+ Emmys, Apple Health whitepaper

This week, Benjamin and Zac break down Apple’s continued success at getting TV+ awards, and some new Apple Music initiatives. Plus, Zac gets his hands on with the brilliant — completely controversy unencumbered — new MacBook Air.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: