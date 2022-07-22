9to5Mac Happy Hour 391: MacBook Air hands on, Apple TV+ Emmys, Apple Health whitepaper

This week, Benjamin and Zac break down Apple’s continued success at getting TV+ awards, and some new Apple Music initiatives. Plus, Zac gets his hands on with the brilliant — completely controversy unencumbered — new MacBook Air.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- Apple Music Sessions announced: Exclusive live releases in Spatial Audio
- Luke Combs concert streaming on Apple Music Live in August
- Apple to cash out $50 million for selling MacBooks with faulty keyboard
- M2 MacBook Air base model review –
- How iPhone and Apple Watch are taking on health – 9to5Mac
- Apple Arcade adds new ‘Leaving Soon’ tab with 15 titles to be removed
- Apple to cut spending and hiring on select teams in response to economic slowdown
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel