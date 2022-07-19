Apple Music Live to stream Luke Combs concert in August

Country singer Luke Combs is the next artist to be featured in the Apple Music Live concert streaming lineup. The concert takes place at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 28 and will be streamed exclusively on Apple Music on August 24.

The live music series started in May, featuring Harry Styles, Lil Durk, and Mary J. Blige. Combs’ performance will be the first country concert thus far, and will stream to over 165 countries at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET next month. If you can’t catch it live, you can watch the performance on-demand later on at your convenience.

According to Billboard, Combs said in a statement:

Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy. I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s – a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!

This concert comes as the singer recently released his third album, Growin’ Up. Additionally, Combs’ song Forever After All holds an Apple Music record for its number of first-day streams.

How to watch Luke Combs concert stream

You can watch Luke Combs’ concert in the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Android device. However, a paid subscription is required in order to watch. There are four subscription plans available starting at $4.99/month.

The service can also be bundled with an Apple One subscription. With that option, you’ll have access to over 90 million songs, ad-free.

