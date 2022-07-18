Apple Arcade adds new ‘Leaving Soon’ tab with 15 titles to be removed in the near future

Apple Arcade – Apple’s gaming streaming service – will soon lose 15 titles as the company just added a new “Leaving Arcade Soon” tab with games that will no longer be part of the 200+ offerings available for its subscribers.

As reported by TouchArcade, Apple added at the bottom of the Arcade tab in the App Store a new section called “Leaving Arcade Soon,” which shows what games will be removed from the streaming service in the near future.

As of now, Apple doesn’t specify when the titles will be leaving – or which new additions could be next. You can only tell it will be “soon.” The publication says this is not the first time Apple Arcade removed titles, although this is the first time Apple is advertising that.

These are the current 15 games leaving Apple Arcade soon:

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Cardpocalypse

Dead End Job

Don’t Bug Me!

Dread Nautical

EarthNight

Explottens Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Projection: First Light

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Towaga: Among Shadows

Various Daylife

With Apple Arcade removing these games, it raises a few unanswered questions. For example, will people be able to buy the full version of these games on the App Store? Are they going away for good? Will people lose the time they invest in these (or other) games?

As the company didn’t comment on these titles leaving, we’ll have to see whether a support document or an spokeperson will clarify what’s the strategy behind this decision.

The streaming service costs $4.99/month and it’s available with whenever Apple One bundle subscription. You can learn more about all the games available here.

Although I personally didn’t know these games, Apple Arcade has some popular, classic iOS games, as well as some big titles such as Fantasian, from the Final Fantasy creator.

