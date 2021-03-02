If you like the Final Fantasy franchise, you’ll be glad to hear that a new game from Hironobu Sakaguchi is coming exclusively to the Apple Arcade. Fantasian is an RPG set against a backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.

The tale begins in a realm governed by machines. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of ‘Chaos and Order’ becomes a key factor in the struggle for these realms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them. Players will assume the role of the protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo’s memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind. The captivating story is written by Sakaguchi and is complemented by a sweeping soundtrack by celebrated Final Fantasy composer, Nobuo Uematsu.

To tell this epic story, the developer Mistwalker approached a novel in the form of a “memory” system where players encounter and collect various memories, journal entries, and notes presented as miniature in-game novels to flesh out the story, realms, and characters of Fantasian.

The game brings some of the Final Fantasy franchise’s experience, such as the “Dimension Battle” mechanic, which allows players to send previously encountered enemies into a separate dimensional dungeon to streamline combat and maximize uninterrupted exploration of the locations.

Each of the 150+ dioramas has been crafted by the masters of the Japanese “Tokusatsu,” or special effects industry. To create Fantasian’s real-life miniature sets, the game uses veterans who have worked on projects like the Godzilla films, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman.

Fans of the Final Fantasy franchise will also be able to listen to the soundtrack composed by Nobuo Uematsu, which promises to be memorable to the magical world of Fantasian, with catchy battle tunes to heart-pumping dungeon pieces.

Speaking to the Verge, Sakaguchi explained that “aside from the touch controls, the game hasn’t been tailored specifically to Apple Arcade. Instead, the goal was to create a console-like experience for mobile devices. He describes the game as ‘a really comprehensive RPG experience.'”

Fantasian is still set as “coming soon” to Apple Arcade. Players will be able to enjoy it on the iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You’ll also be able to use a game controller in this adventure.

Check out the story trailer from Fantasian that’s been released today:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: