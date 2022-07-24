Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Review: A pricey yet efficient connector

Accell’s Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station connects to your Mac and provides fast and efficient charging for your devices and accessories. With this docking station, you can easily hook up any peripherals and instantly clean up all the cables on your desk.

What’s in the box

The Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station comes with a 2.25 ft Thunderbolt 4 cable, 20V power adapter, and a Type B power cord (US version). There’s also a European power cord for those overseas. It would have been nice if the company had included an HDMI cable to hook up to certain monitors.

The docking station itself is 7.75 x 3 x 1 inches and weighs 0.9 pounds. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, SD card slot, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-A 2.0 port, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

System requirements

macOS 11 (Big Sur and newer) is necessary for Mac users who want to use the docking station. If you own a Windows, Microsoft Windows 10 (RS4 and above) is required for Thunderbolt 4 enabled laptops (Intel Evo Platforms).

External display support and performance

Accell’s Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station supports one 8K display at 30Hz high resolution or two 4K displays at 60Hz using any two ports. However, for Apple Silicon computers, only one video output is supported.

Image Source: Accell

The Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is Intel-certified and can transfer data at a speed of up to 40Gbs. It has a maximum output of 96W for charging and supports any peripherals at 15W on the Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports. What’s nice about this device is that it doesn’t tend to overheat like smaller adapters do. I’ve tried on both my iMac and my PC, and the Accell docking station worked without issue.

Where can you buy one?

You can purchase the Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station on the company’s website or on Amazon. The product comes with a limited one-year warranty from the manufacturer. The device sells between $329.99 and $349.99.

Thoughts on Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Overall this docking station is quite heavy, especially the power cord. It may be something you leave at your desk at home or the office instead of traveling with it. However, it’s a good-looking addition to clean up your desk setup. I will warn you, though, that it gets a little smudgy.

Using the docking station simplifies your setup because it lets you plug in all your accessories to one product. Additionally, if you have both a Mac and a PC, the docking station will work with either machine. It’s definitely worth a buy, but if you’re on a budget, you may want to check other options that can suffice.

Do you own an Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

Image Source: Accell

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: