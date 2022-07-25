M1 MacBook Air now $199 off in Monday’s best deals, Logitech iPad keyboard folios, more

Starting off a new week, all of today’s best Apple deals are headlined by an up to $199 discount on the M1 MacBook Air. Joined by price cuts on Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Keyboard Folios from $150, there’s also a chance to save on Philips Hue HomeKit lighting from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air doubles down on value from $900

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $900 in silver. Typically fetching $999, this is coming within $1 of our previous mention and now marks the second-best price in several months. This is also only the second discount since the new M2 model was revealed at $299 above today’s discount. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,099.99, down from $1,299 and beating our previous mention by $50.

While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $299 below the M2 model.

Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Folios undercut Magic Keyboard

Amazon is now discounting all three models of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for the latest iPad Pros and iPad Air 5. Headlining all of the markdowns is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro version at $184. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time, while also delivering $46 in savings along the way. This is notably also the first markdown in well over a month.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue HomeKit lights

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights and accessories right now, delivering new all-time lows across a collection of the brand’s popular devices. Our top pick is the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp at $159. Normally fetching $220, this is not only the second notable discount to date, but a new all-time low at over $60 off and $40 under our previous mention.

As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience. Check out more Philips Hue deals from $13 right here.

