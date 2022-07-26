Apple to hold App Store-focused live presentations for developers next month

In August, Apple is holding live presentations to help developers make the most out of their App Store experience. Throughout the presentation, there will be an expert ready to answer questions from developers who are part of the Apple Developer Program.

Get ready to connect with experts online to learn how to make the most of App Store features. Discover how to attract new customers, test marketing strategies, add subscriptions, and so much more. Live presentations with Q&A will be held throughout August in multiple time zones and languages. Register today if you’re a member of the Apple Developer Program.

Sessions cover TestFlight, app discovery and marketing, Family Sharing, subscriptions, in-app events, custom product pages, and also product page optimization. Languages offered in various presentations include English, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, and Turkish.

These presentations are useful and free tools; they’ll assist developers in creating more marketable and higher-quality apps for the App Store. Anyone with an Apple Developer Program membership can join and sign in with their Apple ID to view the full schedule here.

