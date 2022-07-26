Dell ending short lived iPhone sync and screen mirroring feature on Windows

Dell is discontinuing its Mobile Connect program, which lets users synch their iPhone’s calls, text, and notifications to their computer. While it works with both iPhone and Android, some of these features have just recently come to iPhone.

According to The Verge, Dell will stop downloads on November 30 for users in the US, Canada, and Japan. Dell Mobile Connect will no longer be available to users starting on January 31, 2023. Users in all other countries will experience the shut down sooner as downloads will stop on July 31 with the app being discontinued on November 30.

From Dell’s support page:

Dell recommends uninstalling Dell Mobile Connect or Alienware Mobile Connect from both your Dell computer and mobile devices by the regional discontinue date. This frees up storage space and ensures an optimum device experience.

How to uninstall Mobile Connect from your Dell:

Go to Start, Settings > Apps > Apps & features

Select Dell Mobile Connect, then hit Uninstall

9to5Mac’s Take on Dell’s iPhone syncing ending

Dell has not provided a reasoning as to why its discontinuing its iPhone and Android syncing service. It’s unfortunate for users who rely on this service to make their workflow more efficient for work, school, home, etc. However, there are other options for those who will miss Mobile Connect. The Verge mentions another program, Screenovate, that lets consumers sync their PC with an Android, iPhone, and smartwatch. While the capability is not out yet, it’ll roll out on Intel Evo devices later in 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: