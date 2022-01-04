Intel teases new technology to improve iPhone and Apple Watch integration with PCs

Intel on Tuesday announced the next generation of its premium Evo brand for company-certified computers. In addition to adding support for foldable devices and the WiFi 6E standard, the new Evo PCs will also offer iPhone and Apple Watch integration with iMessage support for the first time.

Last year, Intel acquired Screenovate – a platform known for providing solutions to manage and control iOS and Android devices on Windows. As noted by Engadget, the platform already powers Dell’s Mobile Connect tool and will now be available for Intel Evo-certified computers.

During a CES 2022 presentation, Intel demonstrated how the new tool lets iPhone users access their text messages and even iMessages on Windows, while Apple restricts the Messages app to its platforms. More than that, Intel also revealed that the platform can show data from the Health app, even those collected from an Apple Watch paired to the user’s iPhone.

While this sounds promising for Windows users who have an iPhone, it’s unclear whether the feature will ever see the light of day as Intel says it “plans to work with partners, including Apple” to offer this tool – but it seems unlikely that Apple will support an unofficial way to use iMessage on Windows.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last year that he would “welcome” iMessage on Windows, but Apple has never expressed any interest in making that happen.

According to Josh Newman, Intel’s VP of Mobile Innovation, the company plans to bring Screenovate’s technology to Evo PCs in the 2022 holiday season. The goal, naturally, is to offer it to more PCs eventually, but Newman says Intel wants to ensure that it’s a high quality experience before that. The company plans to work with partners, including Apple, to make that happen.

You can see the demonstration of the integration between iPhone and Windows in the video below (starts at 36:15):

Would you like to have iMessage on Windows PCs? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: