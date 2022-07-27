Apple Wallet student IDs feature expands to new school ahead of fall semester

Storing IDs within Apple Wallet is increasingly becoming more commonplace. A school in North Dakota is launching mobile IDs in Apple Wallet and Google Pay ahead of the fall semester. Valley City State University (VCSU) students, faculty, and staff are now able to hold their Viking Mobile ID on their iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android device.

With just a tap, the mobile ID can be used to purchase meals and also access buildings on campus. As these mobile IDs in Apple Wallet are designed to replace physical ID cards, each can perform the same actions. Not only is it more convenient to have IDs in Apple Wallet, it’s sustainable and cheaper as physical IDs cost $25.

University president Alan LaFave said:

Moving from physical cards to a contactless Viking Mobile ID allows for transactions that are safe, convenient, and highly secure. This also helps students avoid touching the readers or handing their ID cards to someone else. The safety and security of students and employees is a top priority. The Viking Mobile ID is a great addition to the VCSU experience.

Additionally, the Viking Mobile ID uses two-factor authentication for extra security. The mobile ID requires an iPhone 6 or later and also works with any Apple Watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: