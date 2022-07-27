Verizon adds 6 months of free Disney+ for prepaid unlimited plans

Verizon has added another perk to its prepaid unlimited plans today, Disney+ on the house. That comes alongside other features like 5G coverage, unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and more.

Verizon announced the news today with Disney+ being added free for 6 months for the prepaid Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans.

“So many Verizon customers already enjoy incredible Disney+ content through our long-standing relationship via our postpaid Unlimited plans, and today, we’re excited to expand that to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited customers,” said Angie Klein, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Prepaid. “Verizon customers come to us for choice, value and for the network America relies on. Now our Verizon Prepaid customers can take advantage of some of the best in entertainment too, with an unlimited prepaid plan that offers 6 months of Disney+ on us.”

After the free half-year, Disney+ goes for $7.99/month. Verizon’s prepaid Unlimited plan is priced from $50/month ($65 without auto pay and less than 10 months of service) and the Unlimited Plus plan goes from as low as $60/month ($75 without auto pay and less than 10 months of service).

Along with the addition of Disney+ for 6 months, Verizon’s prepaid Unlimited plan includes 5G coverage (no UWB), and coverage in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The prepaid Unlimited Plus plan features 5G coverage with UWB, as well as 5G hotspot.

Verizon also offers 5 and 15 GB prepaid plans for as low as $25/month. However, those aren’t getting the free Disney+ offer.

Some of the benefits of going for a prepaid plan with Verizon include no credit checks, deposits, or contracts.

The prepaid plan news comes after Verizon launched a new entry-level plan for its postpaid service called “Welcome Unlimited.”

