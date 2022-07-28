Beats Studio Buds go graffiti in partnership with FUTURA

In less than a week, Beats Studio Buds are seeing another special edition being launched. This time, the Apple subsidiary is partnering with graffiti artist FUTURA to unveil a brand-new design for the wireless earbuds.

Beats partnered with Futura Laboratories, a design studio created by graffiti artist FUTURA to launch a special edition of the Beats Studio Buds. These wireless earbuds will go on sale this Saturday and feature a graffiti-like look.

Different from the edition announced last week, this one is all-black with some graffiti on the earbuds and the case as well.

“Music has always been crutial for my creative process. With the Beats Studio Buds, I can isolate in my inner self,” said FUTURA.

In addition to this Beats Studio Buds collaboration, FUTURA created a special playlist on Apple Music that resembles and reflects his past in New York City, as you can find it here.

Beats Studio Buds feature an in-ear, truly wireless design similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro. It is equipped with Active Noise Cancelling, replaceable tips, eight-hour battery life, and Class 1 Bluetooth for fast pairing with iOS and Android devices.

This is the fourth special edition Beats Studio Buds that Beats launched. Apart from this one, the company has released a version with Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, one for the Chinese Lunar Year, and another one for Union’s 30th anniversary last November.

This special edition of the Beats Studio Buds will cost $149.99 on the FuturaLaboratories website, END Clothing, and on WeChat’s Beats Store on July 30.

Apart from this product, Beats also have the PowerBeats Pro and Beats Fit Pro options for those who like true wireless earbuds.

You can watch the promo video of the new Studio Buds below.

How do you like this special edition? Do you collect different versions of Beats products? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

