Spotify adds ‘Friends Mix’ feature as yet another way to create personalized playlists

Today, Spotify has announced another personalized playlist for its users to take advantage of. With the Friends Mix, you have a playlist made for you but inspired by what your friends are listening to.

Spotify is bringing the Friends Mix playlist due to a growing users’ interest in what their friends are listening to. According to the company, over 11 million song lists on the music streaming service have the word “friend” in the title.

In a way, Friends Mix is part of the Blend feature, which combines the best of the company’s personalization capabilities to make it easier for listeners to connect and discover music.

Here’s how Spotify describes this feature:

Friends Mix is based on the Blends you’ve created with your loved ones, so if you’ve already Blended with a friend, you’re on your way to receiving a Friends Mix. Once you’ve created three two-person Blends, you’ll see a new playlist—Friends Mix—in your Made For Us shelf within the Made For You Hub. Both Free and Premium users globally can access Friends Mix on iOS and Desktop.

If you don’t see your Friends Mix playlist on the Made For You hub, you’ll need to start a Blend. Here’s how:

Type “Blend” within the search tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with. Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include recommended songs that reflect your and your friend’s music preferences and tastes. You’ll even be able to see which songs were added for you and your friend. After your friend has joined the listening party, you’ll each receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media. Then, your Blend will continue to update daily. Once you’ve created three two-person Blends (between you and one other friend), you’ll be able to check out a Friends Mix, Spotify’s new playlist made just for you, in the Made For Us hub. There, you’ll find music combining your friends’ tastes.

Friends Mix is updated daily, so there’s always something fresh to discover, and it’s designed to grow with you and your friends over time.

How do you feel about this new personalized playlist? Do you wish Apple Music offered a similar experience? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

