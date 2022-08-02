HomePod mini sees rare discount to $90 in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 7 $280, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s new blue HomePod mini at $90. That’s alongside the second-best prices on Apple Watch Series 7 styles from $280 and another chance to save on Beats Fit Pro at $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini to your Siri setup with rare discount to $90

B&H is now offering the recently-refreshed Apple HomePod mini in blue for $90. Marking one of the first discounts of the year, this is $9 off the usual $99 price tag and delivering an all-around rare chance to save. We’ve only seen markdowns locked behind membership paywalls at Costco and other retailers, with today’s offer marking the second-best discount of 2022 overall.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple Watch Series 7 styles hit second-best prices from $280

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple Watch Series 7 models with near-Prime Day prices. Shipping is free across the board. Right now, the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum style starts at $280 and is down from its usual $399 price tag in order to come within $1 of the all-time low set just once before on Prime Day. The larger 45mm styles are also on sale, with the prices dropping at checkout to $360 in several colorways from the usual $429 going rate.

Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. From there, Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well.

Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds hit $180

To start the week, Amazon is discounting a pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, with the all-new Beats Fit Pro leading the way. Now dropping in price for one of the first times, the recent debuts sit at $180 in four different styles. Typically fetching $200, this is only the fourth discount for a new condition pair at the retailer, saves you $20, and is the second-best price to date.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

