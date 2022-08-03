Deals: Nomad 15W MagSafe chargers from $85, AirPods Max $450, iMac-inspired monitors, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first discounts on Nomad’s new gold Base One/Max 15W MagSafe chargers from $85. That’s alongside one of the lowest prices of the year on AirPods Max at $99 off and Samsung’s iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor for $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad MagSafe charger with new gold designs on sale

Yesterday, Nomad launched a pair of new additions to its MagSafe charging accessory stable, and now you can already save on the just-released offerings. Delivering the first chances to save on its new limited edition gold accessories, you can now score the refreshed Base One 15W MagSafe Charger for $85. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer delivers the very first price cut and a new all-time low at $15 off for a limited time. Arriving as Nomad’s latest charger, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to also refuel an Apple Watch at the same time as your iPhone 13, Nomad is also carrying the savings over to another model of its just-released limited edition gold accessories. Right now, the golden Base One Max is marked down to $127 from its usual $150 price tag and delivering a new all-time low. This model packs all of the same 15W MagSafe charging features and premium materials as the lead deal, but steps up to include a built-in Apple Watch charging puck.

AirPods Max with best-in-class ANC fall to one of the year’s lowest price

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in several colorways for $450. Typically fetching $549, today’s offer is delivering one of the lowest prices of the year at within $21 of the 2022 low. This is the best in months and comes within $1 of our previous mention, with discounts covering the more sought after colorways.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers another to chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for less. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor sees $100 discount

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $600. Delivering one of the very first cash discounts on the recent release, today’s offer is the second-best price cut to date from its usual $700 going rate. The $100 discount matches our previous mention from back in June and comes within $20 of the best price overall set once before.

Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

