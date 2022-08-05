Apple shares how iPhone can capture ‘Dramatic Summer Light’ in new Today at Apple video

A new helpful Today at Apple tutorial video has been released today. The latest has Apple Creative Pros Jahmyra and David teaming up with professional photographer Eddy Chen to explore how to capture and edit “Dramatic Summer Light” with your iPhone camera.

Apple posted the new iPhone camera tutorial on its YouTube channel today. Here’s how Apple describes the free video session:

“Learn how to photograph and edit dramatic summer light on iPhone, with tips on using Portrait mode, Depth Control, and Night mode from photographer Eddy Chen and Creative Pros Jahmyra and David.”

It covers a good amount in just 6 minutes with topics including:

Adjust exposure to capture afternoon shadows 1:26

Push contrast to accentuate shadows 2:27

Use the golden hour to take glowing portraits 2:58

Switch to Portrait mode for better focus and Depth Control 3:15

Dial up shadows and brightness to add drama to your portraits 4:07

Capture electric scenes after dark with Night mode 4:55

Play with contrast and black point to bring focus to the subject 6:07

Share before and after photos with #ShotoniPhone 6:18

Go further with #TodayatApple live sessions

