Weekend’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, Magic Keyboard $299, M1 MacBook Air, more

Several retailers are now offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 256GB starting at $1,099 including Amazon and Best Buy. Normally fetching $1,299, this is the second-best price to date at $200 off and a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest in any case.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard improves your iPad Pro experience

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March.

Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard, there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best Buy anniversary weekend sale discounts Macs and more

Summer is beginning to wind down now that we’re into August, and today Best Buy is launching its latest sale. Delivering notable discounts to celebrate the retailer’s anniversary, through the end of the weekend you can score some of the best discounts to date across a selection of Apple MacBooks, Samsung’s latest folding smartphones, and so much more. One of the highlights today has Best Buy cleaning out stock on Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping the 256GB model down to $850, this is the lowest we’ve seen in several months at $149 off the usual $999 price tag, and undercuts our previous mentions by $50. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,050, down from $1,299 and beating our previous mention by $50.

While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

