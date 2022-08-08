iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model

Curious what display Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or the specs your current iPhone display has? Follow along for a look at the complete iPhone display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that’s found on the screen of every iPhone model.
iPhone has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple initially resisted using larger screens on its smartphones that were more difficult to use one-handed, it followed Samsung and gave everyone what they asked for, larger and larger displays.
And with the iPhone 14 lineup, we’re expecting to see the largest smartphone screens from Apple yet:
- Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing
- iPhone 14 news: Here’s everything we know so far
Along with this guide on iPhone displays, we’ve got detailed articles on iPhone battery capacity and memory:
- iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?
- iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the display size of the original iPhone? 😁
Ok, here’s the full iPhone display list…
iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion
6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion
6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED
5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED
6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED
5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED
5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED
5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD
3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD
3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD
3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD
What iPhone display most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used displays in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone display list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T and more affordable iPhone plan alternatives
- iOS 16 Lock Screen: Hands-on customizing iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
- iOS 16 brings new dynamic wallpaper ‘collections’ – Here’s a closer look
Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.