iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model

Curious what display Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or the specs your current iPhone display has? Follow along for a look at the complete iPhone display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that’s found on the screen of every iPhone model.

iPhone has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple initially resisted using larger screens on its smartphones that were more difficult to use one-handed, it followed Samsung and gave everyone what they asked for, larger and larger displays.

And with the iPhone 14 lineup, we’re expecting to see the largest smartphone screens from Apple yet:

iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness

iPhone 13 Pro Max display? 6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion iPhone 13 Pro display? 6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion iPhone 13 display? 6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone 13 mini display? 5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone SE 3rd gen display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 12 Pro Max display? 6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone 12 Pro display? 6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone 12 display? 6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone 12 mini display? 5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED iPhone SE 2nd gen display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 11 Pro Max display? 6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED iPhone 11 Pro display? 5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED iPhone 11 display? 6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone XR display? 6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone XS Max display? 6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED iPhone XS display? 5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED iPhone X display? 5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED iPhone 8 Plus display? 5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 8 display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 7 Plus display? 5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 7 display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone SE display? 4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 6S Plus display? 5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 6S display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 6 Plus display? 5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 6 display? 4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 5S display? 4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 5C display? 4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 5 display? 4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 4S display? 3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 4 display? 3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD iPhone 3GS display? 3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD iPhone 3G display? 3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD Original iPhone display? 3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker

