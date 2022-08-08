iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model

iPhone display list
Curious what display Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or the specs your current iPhone display has? Follow along for a look at the complete iPhone display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that’s found on the screen of every iPhone model.

iPhone has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple initially resisted using larger screens on its smartphones that were more difficult to use one-handed, it followed Samsung and gave everyone what they asked for, larger and larger displays.

And with the iPhone 14 lineup, we’re expecting to see the largest smartphone screens from Apple yet:

Before checking out the specs below, do you know the display size of the original iPhone? 😁

Ok, here’s the full iPhone display list…

iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPhone 13 Pro Max display?

6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion

iPhone 13 Pro display?

6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 1,000-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion

iPhone 13 display?

6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone 13 mini display?

5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone SE 3rd gen display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 12 Pro Max display?

6.7-inch – 2778 x 1284 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone 12 Pro display?

6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone 12 display?

6.1-inch – 2532 x 1170 resolution – 460 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone 12 mini display?

5.4-inch – 2340 x 1080 resolution – 476 ppi – 625-1,200 nits – Super Retina XDR OLED

iPhone SE 2nd gen display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 11 Pro Max display?

6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED

iPhone 11 Pro display?

5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 800-1,200 nits – Super Retina HD OLED

iPhone 11 display?

6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone XR display?

6.1-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone XS Max display?

6.5-inch – 2688 x 1242 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED

iPhone XS display?

5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED

iPhone X display?

5.8-inch – 2436 x 1125 resolution – 458 ppi – 625 nits – Super Retina HD OLED

iPhone 8 Plus display?

5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 8 display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 7 Plus display?

5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 7 display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone SE display?

4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 6S Plus display?

5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 6S display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 6 Plus display?

5.5-inch – 1920 x 1080 resolution – 401 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 6 display?

4.7-inch – 1334 x 750 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 5S display?

4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 5C display?

4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 5 display?

4-inch – 1136 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 4S display?

3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 4 display?

3.5-inch – 960 x 640 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina HD LED-backlit LCD

iPhone 3GS display?

3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD

iPhone 3G display?

3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD

Original iPhone display?

3.5-inch – 480 x 320 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD

iPhone display list 1
Expected iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max designs

What iPhone display most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used displays in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone display list!

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker

