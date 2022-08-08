watchOS 9 beta 5 now available to developers, here are its top features

watchOS 9 beta 5 is here. After delaying a day the release of watchOS 9 beta 4 regarding the other betas, Apple is now seeding its fifth version of the upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. It’s also been a month since the company released watchOS 9 first public beta.

Today’s build is 20R5343e. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software in years and beta testers can take advantage of the features before everyone else.

Now that watchOS 9 doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, the operating system will revamp old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on bigger displays. In addition, the company is adding QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

watchOS 9 beta version also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Activity rings

Heart Rate Zones

Power

Elevation

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9, which beta testers can now take advantage of. It now brings more sleep data and there’s a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take every day.

Alongside watchOS 9 beta 5, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5, macOS 13 Ventura beta 5, and tvOS 16 beta 5

In a report by Bloomberg, the publication says Apple will likely delay the launch of iPadOS 16 by a month, which could mean this software will be available closer to the launch of macOS Ventura, also expected for October. watchOS 9 and iOS 16, on the other hand, are expected to launch next month.

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9 beta 4 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

