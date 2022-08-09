Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line

Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign.

Beats describes the new color options as featuring “Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalistic aesthetic.” The new color options are called: Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep). If you follow Kim Kardashian or are familiar with her SKIMS brand, you’ll quickly see her influence on these color options.

Kardashian explained:

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” said Kim Kardashian. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Eddy Cue, who serves as Apple’s senior vice president of Services, is excited about this new partnership:

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

There’s also a new “Beats X Kim” marketing campaign that will launch alongside these new Beats Fit Pro colors. In the video below, you can watch Kardashian explain her inspiration for this design, how she first started working with Beats, and more.

Beats Fit Pro debuted late last year as an appealing alternative to AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. One of the biggest differentiators is the wingtip design, which helps the Beats Fit Pro sit inside your ear for a highly-secure fit.

Beats Fit Pro in Moon, Dune, and Earth colors will be available to order starting Tuesday, August 16 at 7 a.m. PT for $199.99. You’ll also be able to check them out in select Apple Stores around the world as well.

US: Los Angeles – The Grove, Tower Theater and 3rd St. Promenade; New York – 5th Avenue and SoHo; Miami – Aventura; Chicago – Michigan Avenue

If you don’t care about having the latest and greatest Kardashian version of Beats Fit Pro, you can also find them on Amazon at lower prices.

