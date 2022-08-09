Severance creator Ben Stiller calls it ‘really weird’ that Apple doesn’t share TV+ viewing data

Apple doesn’t like to disclose numbers. It is always unclear how many iPhones it sells, how many Apple Music subscribers it currently has, or how many people watch its original shows. This time, the company went a bit further as Severance‘s creator Ben Stiller called “really weird” the fact that he doesn’t know how many people watched its TV+ show since Apple doesn’t tell him.

Severance may already have a schedule for filming season 2, which should at least mean that there is interest in the show, but in an interview with Decider, the series creator Ben Stiller said he doesn’t know how many people actually watched it.

Yeah, but because they don’t tell, it’s really weird. They sort of give you kind of an idea. But it’s not like ratings or box office numbers or anything like that. It’s like graphs and charts that are relative… The fun thing was going to [San Diego] Comic-Con and having a full house for a panel and seeing all those people there. That was the first time I was like, “Oh, wow, this is really like… There are people who are really watching this, like human beings to connect with on it.”

Severance is a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level as you have two different selves; one that is severed and only wakes up at work and the other one that doesn’t know anything about the job.

While we still don’t know when Severance season 2 will launch, Ben Stiller talks about what people can expect of it.

I think it’s going to be a balance, honestly. Part of the fun of the show is the stuff that you don’t quite understand, and you’re wondering what that is, what does that mean, and what the hell is that? And to me, that’s great to do, as long as the logic is behind it. Then [we] figure out a way to tell that to the audience in a way that’s not giving away too much too soon, and it’s satisfying. That’s the balancing act of it. There are definitely some really fun, weird things in Season 2. But always, it’s through the lens of the basic story of these characters, these real people in this situation, because I do think that’s what people hold onto.

