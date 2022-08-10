Remind Later with Mail: How to get more efficient with email in iOS 16

The Mail app gets some nice improvements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to set a future reminder for an email while simultaneously cleaning up your inbox. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to Remind Later with Mail on iPhone.

Apple’s Mail app has a range of new features with iOS 16. Some of the major ones are the option to Send Later, Remind Later, and even unsend an email.

Below we’ll focus on how it works to Remind Later with Mail on iPhone.

Remind Later with Mail: iPhone iOS 16 guide

iOS 16 is currently available as a free public or paid developer beta. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Mail app Find an email you want a reminder for Swipe from left to right on the email (you can mark it as “Unread” before using the remind feature too) Tap Later Chose one of the preset reminder times or tap Remind Me Later at the bottom to set a custom time, tap Done when finished You’ll see the email disappear from your inbox, then reappear at the scheduled time

Here’s how it looks to use the Remind Later with Mail feature on iPhone:

Interestingly, when you use Remind Later with Mail, the email that’s scheduled for a future reminder is actually sent to the trash folder.

You can find it there if you want to change the scheduled reminder time or remove the reminder.

Read more on iOS 16:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: