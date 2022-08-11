Here are the most common iPhone issues according to search data

Have you ever forgotten your iPhone passcode? Or has your phone stop charging for no reason? Maybe it’s disabled and you need to connect it to iTunes? These are some of the most common iPhone issues users face, as gathered by a study gathered below.

Freedom Mobiles compiled a list of over 130 keywords to find the most searched iPhone issues users face. The results are categorized by the UK, the US, and Global Search volume so users can see if the issues vary by location, or if the same problems happen to iPhone users across the world.

According to the study, the most common iPhone issue around the world is “iPhone is disabeld connect to iTunes,” which has an average Global Search volume of 42,000 monthly searches.

This case specifically occurs after the user guesses their password ten times wrong. In addition to this issue, iPhone users globally also search for “forgot iPhone passcode” (38,000) and “Face ID not working,” (32,000).

It’s also interesting to see that US and UK users suffer with common iPhone issues, as you can see in the image below.

Together, they share “Face ID not working,” “iPhone not charging,” and “iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes.”

The biggest iPhone issue the US & UK have in common is difficulties getting their Face ID to work. With an average of 18,000 US monthly searches and 5,600 British searches per month, “face id not working” is the joint most searched iPhone problem in both the UK and US (joint with “forgot iphone passcode” in the US and “iphone not charging” in the UK). iPhones getting stuck on the Apple logo is a leading problem for both. It’s the third most common issue in the US and 5th in the UK.

It’s also interesting to see that with the most common iPhone issues, US users also struggle to connect AirPods and make CarPlay work.

Do you also struggle with these issues? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

