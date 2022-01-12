Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with bug fixes for CarPlay and Messages

Almost one month after rolling out iOS 15.2 to the public, Apple has a new bug fix update for iPhone users today. The company is now rolling out iOS 15.2.1 to the general public. Apple says today’s update to iOS 15.2.1 includes fixes for CarPlay as well as sharing photos via Messages.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 15.2.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 19C63. It clocks in at around 960MB in size on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The release notes for today’s update are below.

iOS 15.2.1 contains bug fixes for your iPhone including:

Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 15.2.1 for iPad users with a fix for when Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link.

Last month’s release of iOS 15.2 was a major update for iPhone users. The update included support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report in Settings, new communication safety features in Messages, and more. Today’s update also comes as Apple continues to beta test iOS 15.3 with developers and public beta users.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.2.1 release, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today should we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: