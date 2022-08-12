iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model.
iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when it comes to cameras. Apple doesn’t focus as much on the tech specs of its cameras for marketing but spends more energy on helping customers know what they can do with them.
Along with this guide on iPad cameras, we’ve got detailed articles on iPhone and iPad battery capacity, memory, and more:
- iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?
- iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
- iPad RAM list: Here’s how much memory every iPad model has
- iPhone display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness for every model
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the cameras that came with the original iPad? 😁
Alright, here’s the full iPad camera list…
iPad camera list: Lens specs for every model
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP wide ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 12 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and 10 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and 10 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and 5 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP rear lens and VGA-quality FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)
720p HD rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)
None! 😅(full specs)
Did a specific iPad camera most surprise you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used cameras in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPad camera list!
Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker
