iPad camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Ever wonder what cameras Apple has used in its iPads over the years or what cameras your current iPad has? Follow on for a look at the complete iPad camera list for what camera system comes with every iPad model.

iPad has had an interesting evolution over the years when it comes to cameras. Apple doesn’t focus as much on the tech specs of its cameras for marketing but spends more energy on helping customers know what they can do with them.

Alright, here’s the full iPad camera list…

iPad camera list: Lens specs for every model

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)

iPad Air 5th gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini 6th gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 9th gen cameras?

8 MP wide ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 12 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Air 4th gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 8th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and 10 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and 10 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens, and LiDAR scanner (full camera specs)

iPad 7th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini 5th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Air 3rd gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 1st gen cameras?

12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen cameras?

12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 6th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 10.5″ cameras?

12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen cameras?

12 MP ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 5th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 9.7″ cameras?

12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and 5 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini 4th gen cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini 3rd gen cameras?

5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Air 2 cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini 2nd gen cameras?

5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad Air cameras?

5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad mini cameras?

5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 4th gen cameras?

5 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and 1.2 MP FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 3rd gen cameras?

5 MP rear lens and VGA-quality FaceTime front lens (full camera specs)

iPad 2nd gen cameras?

720p HD rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)

Original iPad cameras?

None! 😅(full specs)

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker

