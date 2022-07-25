iPad RAM list: Here’s how much memory every iPad model has

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its different iPads or how much memory your current iPad has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details show up in teardowns and through other sources. Follow along for a look at the full iPad RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPad model.
Apple doesn’t publish or put any focus on iPad RAM for a number of reasons. One of the biggest is iPad performance outpaces the competition like Android tablets and even some PCs with less RAM. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine tunes its devices to perform as efficiently and powerfully as possible. Instead of focusing on specs as much as other companies, Apple focuses on what its iPads can do.
To that point – even though it’s with the iPhone – one example was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between the A-series chip/, Apple’s other hardware, and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. Similar performance is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs.
However, different from iPhones, Apple does different RAM on its higher-end iPads depending on how much storage your get. For example, 1TB or higher iPad Pro models come with 16 GB RAM while any iPad Pro with 512 GB or less storage has 8 GB RAM.
Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPad had?
Ok, let’s dig into the full iPad RAM list…
iPad RAM list: Memory specs for every iPad
8 or 16 GB
8 or 16 GB
8 GB
4 GB
3 GB
4 GB
3 GB
6 GB
6 GB
3 GB
3 GB
3 GB
4 or 6 GB
4 or 6 GB
2 GB
4 GB
4 GB
2 GB
2 GB
4 GB
2 GB
1 GB
2 GB
1 GB
1 GB
512 MB
1 GB
1 GB
512 MB
256 MB
Did a specific iPad RAM most surprise you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used RAM in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPad RAM list!
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
