New M1 iPad Pro features 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on storage configuration

Apple officially unveiled its all-new iPad Pro during the “Spring Loaded” event. For the first time, the company highlights RAM differences between iPad models.

The 2021 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro feature the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU M1 chip, and a new Thunderbolt connector (over the same USB-C port). The larger 12.9-inch model also sports a new mini-LED screen, which Apple calls “Liquid Retina XDR.”

The company also introduced a new storage option with up to 2TB. With that, Apple officially highlights the amount of RAM each iPad can have:

128GB with 8GB of RAM

256GB with 8GB of RAM

512GB with 8GB of RAM

1TB with 16GB of RAM

2TB with 16GB of RAM

Apple already did the same thing with last year’s model, but without telling users there was a difference between the 1TB iPad Pro and the other models with lower storage capacity.

The new iPad Pro will be available to pre-order on April 30 and start shipping in the second half of May.

