New iPad Pro maxes out at $2,399 for 2TB storage and cellular connectivity

Apple today officially unveiled its all-new iPad Pro, and it comes with a price increase for the 12.9-inch. The price increase, combined with a new 2TB storage option, means you can now configure a $2,399 iPad.

The new iPad Pro models feature the M1 chip inside alongside Thunderbolt/USB-4 connectivity. There’s also a new 12MP Ultra Wide camera on the front with new tracking features for video calls, as well as 5G connectivity for the first time.

On the 12.9-inch model, the iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that Apple says “offers an even more expansive view and a stunning HDR experience.”

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 – the same as its predecessor – and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. Both models are available in 128GB, 26GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

11-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,099

12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular and 2TB storage: $2,399

The new iPad Pro will be available to pre-order on April 30 and start shipping in the second half of May.

Follow along with all of Apple’s announcements at its Spring Loaded special event in our live news hub right here.

