Meta on Tuesday announced some new features coming to Facebook and Instagram users as the company is focused on competing with TikTok. In addition to a new way to create Reels using previously shared Stories, Instagram users can now cross-post Reels to Facebook.

The company is making it easier for creators to reach an even larger audience with Reels by letting them share the same content on both Instagram and Facebook (via Engadget). This way, users can even take advantage of the monetization programs offered by both platforms. It’s worth noting that the Reels feature became available globally on Facebook earlier this year.

But this is just one of the new features coming to Meta’s social networks. On Facebook, creators can now create a Reels using Stories they’ve already shared. So it’s now easier than ever to create Reels with your favorite memories.

Another change coming soon to Instagram and Facebook Reels is the addition of the “Add Yours” sticker that has become quite popular on Instagram Stories. This sticker lets users create a new Story from a trend with just a tap, and now this same experience will be available in Reels as well. This, of course, should motivate even more users to create their own Reels.

For those unfamiliar, Reels are basically the Facebook and Instagram alternative to TikTok. Creators can share short, vertical videos with original audio, music, and filters. More recently, Facebook even announced the end of its “Live Shopping” platform in favor of Reels.

Meta says that these features are now being rolled out to users around the world. So if you’re not seeing them on your social networks yet, just wait a little longer.

A few weeks ago, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a video in which he admitted that Instagram is focusing on video more than ever. This, however, upset a lot of people – which even led influencers Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to speak out against this move to make Instagram more like TikTok.

Instagram then said it would roll back some of the controversial changes it had recently announced. This includes a new full-screen design for the feed that was heavily inspired by TikTok. Instagram users were also unhappy with the algorithm showing more suggested content than from accounts they follow.

Unfortunately, Mosseri said that the company is still considering ways to change how Instagram works, so this means that these changes may come back in the future.

