Reels are now available globally in every part of Facebook for iOS

Facebook is making Reels available to all users globally. Not only that, but Meta is making sure that the feature is visible literally anywhere on its main Facebook app.

“Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content,” says a blog post.

With this global launch, Facebook Reels users will be able to take advantage of new – TikTok-like – features, such as:

Remix: Create your own reel alongside an existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook. When you create a Remix, you can create a reel that includes all or part of another creator’s reel.

Create your own reel alongside an existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook. When you create a Remix, you can create a reel that includes all or part of another creator’s reel. 60-second Reels: Make reels up to 60 seconds long.

Make reels up to 60 seconds long. Drafts: You will soon be able to create a reel and choose to “Save As Draft” below the Save button.

You will soon be able to create a reel and choose to “Save As Draft” below the Save button. Video Clipping: In the coming months, we’re planning to roll out video clipping tools that will make it easier for creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos to test different formats.

Over the coming weeks, Facebook Reels will be available in more places, such as in Stories, Watch, top of Feed, and even as suggestions on the feed. Groups will also be included.

For creators in the US, Canada, and Mexico who are part of Facebook’s in-stream ads program, they will be eligible to monetize their publicly-shared reels with ads. Creators can learn more about overlay ads on our Meta for Creators blog.

Last but not least, Facebook will start testing Stars on Reels in the coming weeks, so people can buy and send Stars while watching reels to support creators.

What do you think of Facebook Reels launching globally? Do you plan to use it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

