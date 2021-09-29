Facebook launches its TikTok-copycat feature Reels in the US

If creating Instagram Reels is not enough for you, Facebook is expanding its TikTok-copycat feature to its main app in the US. Head below for the details on everything you need to know.

According to a blog post, Facebook is bringing its “short form, entertaining video experiences and tools that have inspired creators on Instagram to more creators and audiences on the Facebook app.”

Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. You can find them in News Feed or in Groups. When viewing a reel on Facebook, you can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.

Creators can build an audience with Reels in different ways across Facebook:

Get Discovered in News Feed: Reels can reach everyone, not just your existing followers, making it possible for the most creative, funny and inspiring people to break out. People can discover reels based on their interests and what’s popular both at the top of News Feed alongside Stories and Rooms and in a new, dedicated News Feed section;

Reels can reach everyone, not just your existing followers, making it possible for the most creative, funny and inspiring people to break out. People can discover reels based on their interests and what’s popular both at the top of News Feed alongside Stories and Rooms and in a new, dedicated News Feed section; Express Yourself in Groups: Creators and group members can create and share reels in Groups to express themselves and engage in a more fun and visual way with their favorite interest communities.. And for admins, Facebook is rolling out a new ‘Single Theme’ group setting that makes it easy to prompt members to share their reels;

Creators and group members can create and share reels in Groups to express themselves and engage in a more fun and visual way with their favorite interest communities.. And for admins, Facebook is rolling out a new ‘Single Theme’ group setting that makes it easy to prompt members to share their reels; Share from Instagram to Facebook to Reach New Audiences: Facebook is testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their reels recommended on the Facebook app. In this test, a small number of Instagram creators will see an option to have their reel recommended on Facebook. The choice to do this is completely in their control.

Not only that, the company says it’s committed to investing over $1 billion in creators through 2022, while also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels.

“The Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram. After seeing creators embrace the Instagram Reels Summer bonus, we hope this new bonus will allow more creators to make money from their content.”

The Reels Play bonus will initially be invite-only, beginning in the US and potentially expanding globally over time.

