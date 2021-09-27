WhatsApp to support iPad and at least another iPhone in a future update

It’s been a while since we last covered news regarding multi-device support on WhatsApp. Now, a new report shows evidence that this feature is going to look more like what Telegram already does.

According to always-reliable WABetainfo, while WhatsApp already offers the ability to link its account with WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal to some beta testers, it’s still developing an app for the iPad and the ability to link another phone with the same account.

As you can see in the image below, it’ll be possible to download your messages to another mobile phone with no problem:

When you open WhatsApp on the second mobile device after some time, the app will download all messages from the server and this does not require your main phone to be connected to the Internet. When you link your second mobile device the first time, WhatsApp will sync the chat history: this process is obviously end-to-end encrypted.

WABetainfo says it’s not clear whether this feature will only be available for tablets, but for the time being, there is no evidence that the company will exclude mobile phones.

One of the things that people complain about the most about WhatsApp over Telegram is the lack of multi-device support, as you can log in to as many devices as you’d like. WhatsApp, on the other hand, is still restricted to one main device with an active internet connection.

The company is also working on another important feature, which is the ability to transfer chat history between iOS and Android devices and vice-versa.

There’s no official news regarding when WhatsApp will release multi-device support or multi-device 2.0, but the company is developing them and making progress.

Would you like to use WhatsApp across multiple devices? Tell us in the comment section below.

