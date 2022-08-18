Sharon Horgan’s new dark comedy ‘Bad Sisters’ premieres on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premiered the first three episodes of new dark comedy series Bad Sisters, starring, written and executive produced by Sharon Horgan, hailing from Horgan’s overall deal with Apple.

Unsurprisingly given the title, the TV show focuses on the lives of the Garvey sisters, who live in Ireland. The premise centers around the death of the husband of one of the five sisters. The cause of death is mysterious. The insurance company certainly suspects foul play, and refuses to pay out.

The viewer quickly finds out the sisters had indeed plotted ways to kill him months earlier. The husband was a toxic jerk, and they all agreed they would be better off if he wasn’t around. But, did they actually go through with the murder plan — and exactly how did they do it?

The ten-episode series is loosely based on the Flemish limited series Clan. However, it is possible that the show’s characters will continue on into future seasons — although that has not yet been announced.

How to watch Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Sign up here if you don’t already have an account and access a seven-day free trial. You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation and Xbox games consoles, and smart TVs.

An Apple TV+ subscription unlocks access to all Apple Original TV shows and movies; you can see everything to watch here. Notable new releases that cross over with ‘Bad Sisters’ run include the final season of SEE starring Jason Momoa, feature film The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron, and new drama series Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam.

Apple is releasing the first two episodes of Bad Sisters for this week’s series launch. The rest of the season will debut weekly, every Friday, through October 14.

Bad Sisters Episode 1: August 19, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 2: August 19, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 3: August 26, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 4: September 2, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 5: September 9, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 6: September 16, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 7: September 23, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 8: September 30, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 9: October 7, 2022

Bad Sisters Episode 10: October 14, 2022

