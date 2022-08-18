Kuo: Early iPhone 14 announcement could minimize recession impact on demand

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Apple should announce the new iPhone 14 on September 7. The report noted that the company is “updating its flagship product at a precarious time for the industry,” and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo may have an answer to that.

On his Twitter, Kuo shared that the “iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call.” In addition to that, the analyst also talks about global recession risk:

“The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand.”

Compared to all other players in the market, Apple has successfully minimized the effect of supply chain constraints in its product launches. Of course, some products such as Studio Display and new MacBooks suffered a bit from availability, but the Cupertino company was able to handle it pretty well iPhone shipments.

In June, Apple was able to gain even more market in China as demand for iPhone 13 grew.

In a previous report, the analyst said the iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively. This could mean that this solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce concerns about the rest of the iPhone 14 orders being cut after the launch – as happened with the third-generation iPhone SE.

For the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring one of the most important upgrades. With a new Max model, it will bring back the regular models with bigger batteries and displays, while the company is rumored to make tons of changes to its high-end devices. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are rumored to feature a new design, improved main cameras, a revamped front-facing camera, the A16 chip, and a price increase.

