UFC Usman vs Edwards is set for Saturday, August 20 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Read on for how to watch UFC 278 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, and more.

Below we’ll look at how to watch UFC 278 featuring the welterweight title bout Usman vs Edwards with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 278 at a 32% discount ($99.98, reg. $145). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $74.99.

Other UFC 278 fights include Costa vs Rockhold, Aldo vs Dvalishvili, and more. Early prelims kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT with the main event set for 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT / 7 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 278 Usman vs Edwards on iPhone, Apple TV, web

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 278 and a year of ESPN+ at a 32% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 278, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 278

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 278 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $74.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 278

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass which goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the early prelims, while Usman vs Edwards requires a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

UFC is also broadcasting some early prelims on ABC and ESPN.

Images via UFC.com

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: