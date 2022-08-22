Sketchy rumor: iPad 10 could feature Touch ID in top button, relocated FaceTime camera

Apple’s most affordable iPad is expected to get a major update this fall with a new flat-edged design, USB-C, and more. Now, a new supply chain report suggests that the 10th generation iPad could also feature Touch ID in the power button, rather than in the home button. Here’s what that means…

Leaked CAD schematics earlier this month showcased the expected design for the iPad 10, including new flat edges similar to the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. A new supply chain report from Macotakara today suggests that while these CAD schematics showcase the overall size of the new iPad 10, they don’t take into account changes to the front of the device.

In general, CAD schematics emerge out of the supply chain and are used by accessory makers to prepare new cases and other products. For this reason, they focus primarily on the overall dimensions of the device in question and ignore things that don’t affect those dimensions. This includes the display size and specific feature changes.

Macotakara cites a supply chain source and explains that “chassis size is the same as the leaked CAD data” but that the “size of the front display and the position of the Touch ID button do not seem to be included in the CAD data.”

The report then goes on to suggest that it appears that “Touch ID may be the same as the iPad mini.” This means the Touch ID sensor could be located in the power button rather than the Home button, like the iPad mini and iPad Air.

This could also mean that the iPad 10 features a display that stretches closer to the edge of the chassis thanks to the removal of the Home button. This makes the product sound eerily similar to the iPad Air, but one of the key differences would include the processor inside. The iPad 10 is expected to use an A14 chip inside, while the iPad Air packs an M1 chip.

Even more bizarre than the Touch ID rumor is this: “There are also reports that the FaceTime HD camera will be significantly different, with one source saying that the FaceTime HD camera could be on the right side.”

What exactly this means remains to be seen, but it seems to suggest that the IPad 10 could feature a repositioned FaceTime camera compared to the iPad 9 and every other iPad model.

This report should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism as it’s the first time we’ve heard the iPad 10 could feature Touch ID in the power button. Even the source report suggests some of this, particularly around the FaceTime camera, is “still speculation.”

What do you think of the iPad 10 rumors? Are you planning to buy one after it’s been announced in October? Let us know down in the comments.

