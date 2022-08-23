iOS 16 beta 7 now available as Apple wraps up final development

Chance Miller

- Aug. 23rd 2022 10:05 am PT

iOS 16 beta 7
1

The weekly beta cycle continues. iOS 16 beta 7 is now available to developer beta testers as we inch closer to an official release next month. We aren’t expecting many new features in iOS 16 beta 7 as Apple is finalizing the release ahead of a September launch.

iOS 16 beta 7, build 20A5356a, is available to download now to registered developers via the Settings app. Open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. As usual, the update may take a few minutes to appear for all beta testers over the air. We expect a new public beta as soon as this afternoon.

iOS 16 beta 6 last week included only minor changes and features. At this point, Apple is focused on fixing last-minute bugs and performance issues, as well as optimizing things like battery life. In fact, Bloomberg recently reported that Apple has finalized iOS 16 internally and is moving on to the development of iOS 16.1.

The latest on iOS 16 beta testing:

Apple is rumored to be planning a special event for September 7, where it will announce the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch hardware. Also at this event, we expect Apple to announce the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. If history is any precedent, iOS 16 will likely be released sometime during the week of September 12.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 16 has reportedly been delayed until October as Apple works to improve the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 beta 7 or iPadOS 16 beta 7? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 16

iOS 16

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.