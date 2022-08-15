iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode

Apple last week released iOS 16 beta 5, and the update came with a surprise: it added battery percentage to modern iPhones (iPhone X and later) for the first time. With iOS 16 beta 6, which was released earlier today to developers, the company is giving users even more control over the battery percentage when Low Power Mode is enabled.

Previously, the battery percentage was already optional, so users could choose to see either the percentage or the classic battery level indicator in the iPhone’s status bar. However, when Low Power Mode was on, the battery percentage was also automatically activated.

Even if you had chosen not to have the battery percentage on your iPhone, it would show up every time you turned on Low Power Mode. With the latest beta of iOS 16, Apple has changed this behavior. Now, users who have turned off battery percentage won’t see it even when Low Power Mode is turned on.

Of course, this comes as good news for users who didn’t like how Apple implemented the battery percentage in iOS 16 but were forced to see it in some situations. It’s worth noting, however, that Apple has made no changes when it comes to the battery percentage interface, which remains the same as in iOS 16 beta 5.

Not everyone seems to like the battery percentage in iOS 16

As we covered earlier, some users found the new interface for battery percentage confusing since the battery icon doesn’t match the percentage as it drains. The icon only changes when the battery level drops to 20%, then it becomes red and empty. Other than that, the icon may trick you into believing that the battery is still full, which is not the case.

Another detail about this new implementation is that the battery percentage in iOS 16 is not available for iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. The reasons are unclear, but it could be related to the size and resolution of the screen.

iOS 16 is currently available as beta software for developers and users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. The official release is expected this fall.

