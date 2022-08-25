Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies

Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.

According to StockApps analysis, out of the five major digital firms, which include Google, Twitter, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, Google harvests the most data on its users.

While Google collects 39 data points for each user, Apple only collects 12. What’s impressive here is that StockApp analysis shows that Facebook collects only two points more than Apple. The explanation given is:

Twitter and Facebook both save more information than they need to. However, with Facebook, most of the data they store is information users enter.

According to the study, Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts.

Apple is in a league above Amazon in protecting user privacy. It is the most privacy-conscious firm out there. Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. This is because their website is not as reliant on advertising revenue as are Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

StockApp says “each of these data firms focuses on a particular category of data and not the quantity of data. Google collects more different types of information for individual users. The firm relies on this data for targeted advertising rather than relying on third-party trackers.”

The study recommends using applications that can help protect your data such as the browser DuckDuckGo instead of Google Chrome. One of the biggest concerns, according to StockApp, is that Google “keeps users’ specific locations” saying it’s a “great concern.”

Due to its importance in tying consumers’ online and offline profiles, location data is a hotly debated topic in data privacy.

How do you feel about this study? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: