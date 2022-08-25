Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.

As a refresher, Platoon is focused on working with early-stage artists who are unsigned. For instance, the company worked with Billie Eilish prior to her being signed by Interscope in 2017. Apple acquired the company in 2017 for an undisclosed sum. Platoon is regularly described as a company that “acts like a record label,” even though it technically is not.

Since the acquisition, the company has continued to operate relatively independently. It still operates its own website and Twitter account, where it shares details on the artists with which it’s working and upcoming events.

According to 9to5Mac sources, this app was officially released yesterday. It is currently unlisted on the App Store, but it is available to download with the direct link. It’s unclear whether Apple plans to release the app publicly or keep it unlisted for the time being.

Once you download the app and open it, you’ll be asked to sign in with Apple or Google login information. Unfortunately, you’ll need to be an existing Platoon user to do so and if you try to sign in without being one, you’ll be told the app is currently invite only.

Here’s how Apple describes the application: “Managing your artist career has never been easier. Platoon for Artists is your home to manage content, streams, revenue, and more.”

Best place for artists: Your new mobile one-stop shop, created with artists in mind.

Promote: Share content to promote your new and prior releases.

Analyze: See your stats and learn about your fans across platforms.

Earn: Review your monthly revenue in one place for all of your catalog.

Again, this app is unlisted on the App Store, but it is published under Apple’s developer account and can be downloaded via the direct link.

