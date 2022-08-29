Monday’s best deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pros $400 off, 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $999, more

All of this week’s best deals are now kicking off with new all-time lows on M1 Pro MacBook Pro models at $400 off ahead of Labor Day. That’s alongside a chance to save on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro for the first time in months and a new 2022 low on Beats Flex earbuds at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new lows of $400 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,599 to kick off all of the early Labor Day savings. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the Labor Day savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon and B&H offer the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $400 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and marks a new all-time low set at $100 under our previous mention. Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $350 off

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros to some of the best prices of the entire summer. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $999 for the entry-level Wi-Fi 128GB configuration, there is at least $100 in savings across the lineup. Dropping to the best price since June, you can also lock-in even deeper discounts on higher-end capacities and cellular configurations at up to $350 off.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Beats Flex earbuds with Apple’s W1 chip hit $35

Woot is now offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $35. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is down to the lowest we’ve seen this year. With 50% in savings attached, this is $5 below previous mentions. Perfect for bringing along on those end of summer runs or tagging along throughout any other activities as fall rolls around, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls.

Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect from this deep early Labor Day discount.

