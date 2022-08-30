Instagram has a few ideas for how to make you love the algorithm

Instagram is focusing more than ever on creators. While it had created a few controversies with its video-focused feed that even involved Kardashians, the company is now planning to bring more ways to control what users see on the platform and improve their personal algorithm.

To do so, Instagram is announcing today that it’s testing two new ways to help users shape their experience on the platform. For example, some users will be able to mark multiple posts in Explore as “Not interested,” and it will also not show suggested posts with certain words, phrases, or emoji in the caption or hashtags.

Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you.

As of now, users need to open a post to mark them as “Not Interested.” With this test, Instagram users will be able to select multiple posts as not relevant for them at once. In addition, it will be possible to mark something as sensitive content.

In a blog post, Instagram also highlights other ways users can take advantage of a more personalized feed. For example, they can tap on the left upper corner of the Instagram logo and open their “Following” or “Favorites” tabs, which will show up only posts from people the user enjoys.

The company also makes it easier for users to understand which function does what. For example:

Not Interested: When selecting this option, Instagram hides the post from your feed and suggests fewer posts like this in the future;

When selecting this option, Instagram hides the post from your feed and suggests fewer posts like this in the future; Snooze Suggested Posts: If you don’t want to see suggested posts, you can snooze them for 30 days. Just tap the X on the top right corner;

If you don’t want to see suggested posts, you can snooze them for 30 days. Just tap the X on the top right corner; Adjust Sensitive Content Control: Go to your profile, tap the Settings many, Account, and Sensitive Content Control to decide what kind of post you want to see less.

You can read Instagram’s full blog post here. What do you think about this new approach to improving people’s algorithms? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

