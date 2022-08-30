This iPhone 14 color lineup has us hyped for Apple’s September event next week

In a week, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series. With leakers now debating over the colors that Apple will unveil, graphic designer Ian Zelbo has shared some renders with the possible colors for these upcoming phones – and they look great

Ian Zelbo‘s renders use information shared by Twitter user Jioriku and an account from Naver. Both have said these will be the colors for the upcoming iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. Pink is replaced with Purple.

Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. Pink is replaced with Purple. iPhone 14 Pro: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue.

While “White” will likely be starlight and “black” will be Midnight, it’s interesting to think about the colors Apple could have chosen.

The iPhone 14 series will be the star of Apple’s “Far Out” September event. With four new models set to be introduced, expect a lot of hype from a new Plus/Max version. Although the regular model won’t have much to differentiate from the current iPhone 13 generation, a bigger model will be a nice addition. A recent rumor believes that, at least, the entry-phone will also get a 6GB of RAM upgrade.

Expect great changes for the 14 Pro at the Apple September event, as reported by 9to5Mac. With a new hole-punch + pill design, a better processor, and huge improvements on the camera’s side, the iPhone 14 series will likely be one of the biggest Apple launches in years.

In these past few weeks, 9to5Mac has reported that while there won’t be a price increase for the regular 14 models, Apple will likely raise 14 Pro prices by up to $100. In addition to that, a well-known iPhone case leaker shared identical silicon cases for the iPhone 14 line that Apple will likely announce alongside the new phones at its September event, as you can learn more about it here.

How do you like Ian’s renders? Which color would you choose based on the photos 9to5Mac shared? Write your thoughts in the comment section below.

Made a quick mockup of the leaked iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color offerings! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/F48N3ILGlg — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 30, 2022

